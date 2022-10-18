Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
Bham Now
11 spectacular weekend events—Sara Sells + Halloween fun—Oct. 21-23
The amount of Halloween movies I’ve jammed in this past week proves it’s spooky season. Whether you’re looking for a reason to dress up in your best costume or plan to spend time outdoors, check out these events in The Magic City, October 21-23. Have news tips?...
Radio Ink
Sly King New Promotions Director
Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
wbrc.com
Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
birminghamtimes.com
‘I was madly in love with her…loved everything about her and asked would she be my wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to book a luxurious tour with Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge
If your ideal wind-down routine includes puffing on a cigar, you’ll want to learn more about Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge. Led by local comedienne Joy King, you’ll roll through The Magic City in a private, luxurious experience. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing or an evening excursion with friends, read on for five reasons it’s time to book a tour.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Bham Now
Kellypalooza returns on Saturday, October 29—details + lineup here
The 10th annual Kellypalooza is Saturday, October 29 and we have the details. Read on to find out what makes this event a must-attend and how to get tickets. What started as a 50th birthday celebration for Kelly William’s has turned into an annual event that features live music, delicious food and supports an incredible charity.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Bham Now
5 things you’ll love about Barktoberfest—Oct. 30
Puppies in costumes, tasty food and the chance to shop local while supporting an amazing cause. No, you’re not dreaming. Barktoberfest is back, Sunday, October 30 at Helena Amphitheater Park and we have the scoop on five things you’ll love at this special event. Read on for all you need to know.
Bham Now
NEW $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham
On Tuesday, October 19, the Jefferson County Commission shared a plan to construct a massive, $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham on the former Carraway Hospital campus. Keep reading for all the details. Does Birmingham need a new amphitheater?. When I first heard the proposed amphitheater in North Birmingham, I...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Bham Now
Now the News: Electra Film Lab opening soon in Birmingham, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe under new ownership + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s that time of the week when you get your fix on the latest buzzy Birmingham happenings. Read on to learn more about Electra Film Lab coming soon, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe’s new ownership and potential relocation, several new openings and more. K...
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for a juicy burger, fries, and a shake to satisfy your cravings, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has just opened another new location in Alabama that can do just that. Read on to learn more.
