Trussville, AL

Radio Ink

Sly King New Promotions Director

Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm

Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons you need to book a luxurious tour with Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge

If your ideal wind-down routine includes puffing on a cigar, you’ll want to learn more about Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge. Led by local comedienne Joy King, you’ll roll through The Magic City in a private, luxurious experience. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing or an evening excursion with friends, read on for five reasons it’s time to book a tour.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Kellypalooza returns on Saturday, October 29—details + lineup here

The 10th annual Kellypalooza is Saturday, October 29 and we have the details. Read on to find out what makes this event a must-attend and how to get tickets. What started as a 50th birthday celebration for Kelly William’s has turned into an annual event that features live music, delicious food and supports an incredible charity.
OHATCHEE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Lowery, Kelley set December wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 things you’ll love about Barktoberfest—Oct. 30

Puppies in costumes, tasty food and the chance to shop local while supporting an amazing cause. No, you’re not dreaming. Barktoberfest is back, Sunday, October 30 at Helena Amphitheater Park and we have the scoop on five things you’ll love at this special event. Read on for all you need to know.
HELENA, AL
Bham Now

NEW $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham

On Tuesday, October 19, the Jefferson County Commission shared a plan to construct a massive, $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham on the former Carraway Hospital campus. Keep reading for all the details. Does Birmingham need a new amphitheater?. When I first heard the proposed amphitheater in North Birmingham, I...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

