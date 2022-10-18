ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
SB Nation

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.

