Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes won the points for Manchester United against a scuriously meek and subdued Tottenham Hotspur
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham, Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – as it happened
Liverpool built on their victory over Manchester City with another win thanks to Darwin Núñez’s header
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
BBC
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: We struggle in games at high level, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says his side "struggles with games at a high level" after they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only. MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Liverpool host West Ham United on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
