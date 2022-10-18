ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale-based RETSY surpasses $1B in sales in 18 months

RETSY, one of the fastest-growing tech-based luxury brokerages in the Valley, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in sales just 18 months after its launch. This impressive milestone earned the firm recognition and honors from Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents that represent them. RETSY was only one of a handful of the Valley’s many brokerages to hit this mark, and to do so in less than two years of operation sets it apart from the pack.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts

The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

13 of the Best Spooktacular Sites in the Valley This Halloween Season

Don’t wait until October 31 to join in on all the Halloween fun. Time to freak out: The Hot Chick is back again with their annual Halloween party. Alongside DJs, fire performers and more, party the day and night away on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Old Town Scottsdale. With alcohol specials and a spooktacular atmosphere, Halloween will be your new favorite holiday. Reserve a table by calling 480.255.7733. For more information, visit www.thehotchickaz.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy