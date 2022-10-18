Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham
After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
Brentford 0 Chelsea 0: Blues drop more Premier League points as Graham Potter’s side share points at London rivals
GRAHAM POTTER’S Chelsea are hardly thrilling the pants off the nation. But while the new Stamford Bridge boss doesn’t possess Jose Mourinho’s charisma, he certainly shares the Portuguese’s love of a clean sheet. Mourinho won titles for this club built on a mean defence and Potter...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. West Ham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After a hugely important win that still sees them 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal, Liverpool will look to carry that momentum into tomorrow night’s Anfield clash with a West Ham that have finally begun picking up steam over the past few weeks. David Moyes — a sensible fella, we’ve...
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January.
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
Miguel Almirón cracker lifts Newcastle and leaves Everton looking down
Almirón’s delicate chip in the first half was enough to give Eddie Howe’s Newcastle a 1-0 home victory over Everton
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. Potter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle 'ceiling' claims are inaccurate
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's coments about Newcastle not having any financial limits aren't accurate.
Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham for Manchester United on Wednesday night.
