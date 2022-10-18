Read full article on original website
YourCentralValley.com
IDENTIFIED: Teen arrested for unlicensed gun in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old was arrested for having a non-registered handgun, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say that on Tuesday, October 18, at about 12:30 p.m. an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a school zone and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. According […]
YourCentralValley.com
Man arrested after ditching gun in dumpster, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with drugs after he tried to hide a firearm in a dumpster, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Vine Avenue and C Street after it was reported that someone had pulled out a gun. When officers […]
Suspect identified in Porterville home invasion, deputies say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of holding two women and an 8-month-old baby at gunpoint during a home invasion in Porterville has been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Michael Francis Streng of Porterville. Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, deputies were called […]
Bakersfield Now
Man surrenders after standoff in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police and SWAT were called to a home in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. after a man was refusing to leave the home on Parker Street, south of Ming Avenue. The standoff lasted less than an hour before the man peacefully surrendered. Officers...
KERO 23 Bakersfield
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Lemoore
A man and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting in Lemoore. On the afternoon of October 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West D and Armstrong Streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a lone victim who’d suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Nationwide Report
21-Year-Old Man Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash was initiated after a man in a Dodge was speeding on Stockdale Highway. The officers attempted to stop the driver but failed.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hanford (Hanford, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Hanford. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 43 near Flint Avenue.
KMPH.com
Man found with loaded gun outside of Casino
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A loaded gun was found outside of a casino Sunday night where a man was causing a disruption, Deputies say. A Kings County Deputy heard a call about a person armed with a gun near the valet parking at the Tachi Palace Hotel right next to the casino.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KGET
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
KMPH.com
Woman dead after being hit by car while crossing street in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street Wednesday night in Visalia. Police say the driver did not stop but turned herself in a short time later. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at Tulare Avenue and Mooney...
KGET 17
1 man, 1 juvenile arrested for attempted murder in Lamont
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one man and one juvenile are in custody for a shooting that occurred on San Diego Street just north of Burgundy Avenue on Oct. 13 in Lamont. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s office, deputies located an adult victim who was...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed in southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the report, 24-year-old Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo was driving a car that collided with another car on White Lane and Stine Road, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at around 2:36 a.m.
KERO 23 Bakersfield
Bicyclist killed Saturday in an early morning traffic accident in Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday regarding a traffic accident that killed a man on a bicycle in Bakersfield over the weekend.
Man arrested for kidnapping 2 children in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way into a home and kidnapped two children on Saturday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Springville Avenue and Jaye Street for a report of child abduction. Officials said the woman […]
KMPH.com
Driver airlifted to hospital following crash on HWY 41
A driver had to be airlifted after a crash on Highway 41 Wednesday morning. CHP assisted in the crash involving a Honda and a box truck just north of the Kern County line. The highway was blocked off for nearly an hour and a half, causing a major traffic jam.
KERO 23 Bakersfield
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
