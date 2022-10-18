Read full article on original website
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Slams SEC, Says Regulator Has No Regard for Those Harmed by XRP Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs is sounding off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that the regulatory agency doesn’t care about those it harmed with its XRP lawsuit. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 662,000 Twitter followers that the SEC’s lawsuit isn’t about upholding the...
kitco.com
South Africa declares crypto assets as financial products
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The FSCA referred to crypto assets as “a digital representation of value,” and mandated that they be regulated...
u.today
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
protocol.com
Banks serving crypto are feeling the chill
Good day, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday, Silvergate’s earnings, Dimon’s crypto hire, and more bucks for blockchain gaming. Has anyone noticed Jamie Dimon’s habit of saying one thing about crypto and his bank doing another? Dimon recently called cryptocurrencies “decentralized Ponzi schemes.” But JPMorgan Chase just hired Aaron Iovine, recently of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, according to Bloomberg Law. It’s hiring for other crypto positions. There are two logical conclusions here: Either Dimon’s a hypocrite and doesn’t believe what he’s telling Congress about crypto, or he’s not really running his bank. We’ve noted Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto as its infrastructure matures. We wonder if part of the problem is some growing up that needs to happen in the C-suite, too.
protocol.com
Crypto wallets wrestle with a central question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Plaid’s central(izing) question, JPMorgan shows startups love, and Green Dot changes out CEOs. Maybe the fact that Aptos Labs was staffed by Meta alumni wasn’t such a good sign after all? The debut of the aptos token was decidedly rocky, with the price of APT dropping by more than a third after an airdrop to early community members as well as moderators muting its Discord channel when it was swamped with scammers and unhappy token holders. But the worst sign was on Aptos Labs’ own blockchain explorer, which shows it barely handling 27 transactions per second — orders of magnitude below the 160,000 transactions per second it promised. Aptos Labs CEO Mo Shaikh waved off these concerns. He might want to rethink that approach. The crypto world is arguing over whether tokens are securities, but a token debut is just like an IPO in one key aspect: It’s the first time much of the world starts paying attention to you, and a messy beginning doesn’t bode well for the future.
coinjournal.net
Crypto is ‘an important part of how customers transact’, Walmart CTO says
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
bctd.news
German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading
Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
ffnews.com
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Digital Assets Manager Fidelity Provides Clients With ETH Custody and Trading
Institutional clients of Fidelity Digital Assets will be able to trade the Ethereum token (ETH) starting before the end of this month, according to a recent statement provided to its clients by the investing firm. Although Fidelity has not yet made its plans public, one of the company’s clients tweeted...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
dailyhodl.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from Web 3.0 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless and secure crypto payments in the real world.
Blockchain makes its case beyond crypto assets
Wall Street’s sharp rebound hasn’t quite carried over into digital assets still languishing in the cold of an intensifying crypto winter. But the market volatility obscures a quiet blockchain revolution taking place under the surface. Why it matters: Bitcoin, ether and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) often dominate public conversations...
thecoinrise.com
Israel and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Begin Digital Bond Testing
The Israeli Ministry of Finance Accountant General in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is set to commence the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for state digital bonds trading. This partnership is also bringing in digital asset custodian Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware who will assist in the study.
