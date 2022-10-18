ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Austin City Council District 5 candidates

The race to succeed Ann Kitchen as Austin City Council's District 5 representative in the Nov. 8 election has drawn six candidates. Kitchen served two terms as council member for the South Central Austin district and will be leaving office in January. Based on new filings detailing campaign finance activity through late September, the District 5 race features several contenders with four of six candidates having raised more than $60,000 this year.
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
ELGIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

CommUnityCare bringing 15,000-square-foot health center to Pflugerville

CommUnityCare leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Pflugerville health center Oct. 20. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Central Texas nonprofit CommUnityCare Health Centers will open a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Pflugerville, replacing its current Pflugerville health center on Foothill Farms Loop. The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County receives local emergency management support officer

From left: William Zito and Michael Shoe, Williamson County Director/EM Coordinator. From back left: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Williamson County) In an effort to provide more support during emergencies,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy