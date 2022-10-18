Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Downtown Georgetown businesses to participate in Imagine a Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is an annual, national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential to all communities. (Courtesy Imagine a Day Without Water) Several downtown Georgetown businesses will participate in Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 20. Georgetown residents and visitors...
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
SH 71 at Pope Bend Road in Bastrop County closed in both directions due to crash
State Highway 71 just east of Pope Bend Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
Election Q&A: Austin City Council District 5 candidates
The race to succeed Ann Kitchen as Austin City Council's District 5 representative in the Nov. 8 election has drawn six candidates. Kitchen served two terms as council member for the South Central Austin district and will be leaving office in January. Based on new filings detailing campaign finance activity through late September, the District 5 race features several contenders with four of six candidates having raised more than $60,000 this year.
Elgin Courier
A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin
Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
‘The call center is going to collapse’: 911 operator says many are at their breaking point
Long waits continue for 911 callers as cries for help are now becoming more urgent.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
CommUnityCare bringing 15,000-square-foot health center to Pflugerville
CommUnityCare leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the new Pflugerville health center Oct. 20. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Central Texas nonprofit CommUnityCare Health Centers will open a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Pflugerville, replacing its current Pflugerville health center on Foothill Farms Loop. The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on south Austin flyover
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
fox7austin.com
Three Good Samaritans called heroes for saving man from burning truck in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Three people from Dripping Springs are being called heroes for saving a man’s life by pulling him from his burning truck last month. For Matthew Hilton, Bill Fults and Bridget Roberts, Sept. 22 was a typical Thursday night driving home on US-290 in Hays County, just east of Dripping Springs.
Williamson County receives local emergency management support officer
From left: William Zito and Michael Shoe, Williamson County Director/EM Coordinator. From back left: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Williamson County) In an effort to provide more support during emergencies,...
