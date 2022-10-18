Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Related
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
Woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids, cops say
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex
A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
Rock 104.1
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN IN REFERENCE TO MULTIPLE OVERNIGHT BURGLARIES AND THEFTS
On Sunday, October 16th, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Skyline Drive that had occurred during the overnight hours. Officers were able to collect video surveillance which captured a male suspect trying to open numerous doors to both cars and homes.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
fox29.com
Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired. A 26-year-old man had been shot once in...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0