Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Old Smyrna Road reopened, pilot identified following Tuesday's fatal plane crash

Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood reopened on Wednesday night after it was closed for more than 30 hours following Tuesday's single-engine plane crash that killed one man. That man was identified as 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher of Gallatin by WSMV, and while the Brentwood Police Department would not confirm or deny that information, WSMV reports that Wiltcher's family confirmed him as the sole victim.
BRENTWOOD, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill house fire kills pets

The Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed several pets on Wednesday night. According to an SHPD social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to the Reserves neighborhood just after 11 p.m. where they "encountered heavy fire conditions." No people were injured in the blaze that...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman. Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

FPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Friday night

The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road on Friday night. The checkpoint was announced by the City of Franklin in a news release and aims to help stop impaired drivers on Franklin's roadways, adding that officers working the checkpoint will be paid overtime through grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
FRANKLIN, TN

