williamsonhomepage.com
Old Smyrna Road reopened, pilot identified following Tuesday's fatal plane crash
Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood reopened on Wednesday night after it was closed for more than 30 hours following Tuesday's single-engine plane crash that killed one man. That man was identified as 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher of Gallatin by WSMV, and while the Brentwood Police Department would not confirm or deny that information, WSMV reports that Wiltcher's family confirmed him as the sole victim.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
WSMV
Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
The FAA and NTSB are set to investigate the deadly crash.
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill house fire kills pets
The Spring Hill Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed several pets on Wednesday night. According to an SHPD social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to the Reserves neighborhood just after 11 p.m. where they "encountered heavy fire conditions." No people were injured in the blaze that...
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Hickman County after hourslong standoff
The standoff lasted for several hours, but Maury County sheriff's deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
WSMV
Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman. Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Friday night
The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road on Friday night. The checkpoint was announced by the City of Franklin in a news release and aims to help stop impaired drivers on Franklin's roadways, adding that officers working the checkpoint will be paid overtime through grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
