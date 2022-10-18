Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood reopened on Wednesday night after it was closed for more than 30 hours following Tuesday's single-engine plane crash that killed one man. That man was identified as 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher of Gallatin by WSMV, and while the Brentwood Police Department would not confirm or deny that information, WSMV reports that Wiltcher's family confirmed him as the sole victim.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO