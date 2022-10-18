ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, KS

republic-online.com

Lady Cats end regular season with clean sweep at Olathe North

OLATHE — The Louisburg volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of two-set sweeps against Wamego and Olathe North. The Lady Cats defeated Wamego by scores of 25-14 and 25-22 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisburg ended the evening with a straight set win against Olathe North by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
LOUISBURG, KS
channel1450.com

Hartl Talks Commitment To The University Of Kansas

Springfield High graduate and state champion Ben Hartl committed to play baseball at the University of Kansas following next season at Heartland Community College. We spoke with the catcher at the Corn Crib on Tuesday afternoon about his decision and what he’s working on.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?

Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
JOPLIN, MO
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center

A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident

An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

