FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Giddy Up! New York Lands a Top Spot for Country Music Fans
When you think of country music, I'm sure your first thought is automatically Nashville, Tennessee. And rightfully so, it is the home of country music. But would you ever think that country music and New York go hand-in-hand?. You're not alone. However, recent data suggests that New York City is...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
Irrigation experts share tips for Omaha area homeowners amid freezing temps
Kevin Bacon with Pioneer Underground Lawn Sprinklers shares tips for homeowners with sprinkler systems as the temperatures drop.
thereader.com
Past Union President, Now Running for Sheriff, Was Deemed to Have Used Excessive Force. Then Omaha’s Police Chief Stepped in.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between The Omaha Reader and Flatwater Free Press. Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union,...
kfornow.com
New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
police1.com
N.Y. officers fatally shoot man brandishing gun on busy Manhattan street
NEW YORK — Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Avenue near Dyckman Street in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
