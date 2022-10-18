ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
WIBX 950

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kfornow.com

New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
LINCOLN, NE
police1.com

N.Y. officers fatally shoot man brandishing gun on busy Manhattan street

NEW YORK — Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Avenue near Dyckman Street in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program

Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

