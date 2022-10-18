Read full article on original website
Former Bengals QB Offers Up Huge Praise For Joe Burrow
Cincinnati has won three of their last four games
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
NOLA.com
Saints at Cardinals preview and predictions with WWL-TV’s Doug Mouton on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 105
How many times this season are we going to say “must win?” Don’t know the answer to that, but we do know 3-4 not only sounds infinitely better than 2-5, we’re pretty certain this New Orleans Saints won’t be able to dig themselves out of a 2-5 hole.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints are in desperation mode when they travel to Glendale to face the similarly desperate Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. The Saints are coming from their fourth loss of the season in Week 6 and hope to get a semblance of hope in the NFC South. Here are our New Orleans Saints Week 7 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Look: Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday’s Game Against Falcons
Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-3 on the season
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick
Will the Atlanta Falcons be able to continue their streak of paying off for bettors this season when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?. The Falcons are the lone NFL team to be 6-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. If Atlanta covers against Cincinnati, the Falcons will become the fifth team since 1978 to start 7-0 ATS (2021 Cowboys, 2018 Chiefs, 2008 Titans and 2007 Patriots).
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
NOLA.com
Odds boost: If Saints beat Cardinals, Zion shines against Nets, you can cash in
The New Orleans Pelicans open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets, kicking off a busy weekend of sports for New Orleans teams. On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints play at the Arizona Cardinals, and Tulane's top 25 team and the Pelicans play home games over the weekend.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: For New Orleans native Michael Smith, Thursday Night Football with Saints extra special
Before the cameras start rolling in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night, Michael Smith will take a little time to let it all soak in. When the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play, it will be Smith’s seventh game as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football studio coverage.
iheart.com
ESPN1530 On Demand: Richard Skinner From Local 12. The Bengals Are 3-3.
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. Richard Skinner of Local 12 joined me to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals. They won on Sunday, so we said nice things about them. We also talked about Ja'Marr Chase showing up on the injury report, and my concerns for this week's tilt against Atlanta. Listen here...
