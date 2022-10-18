ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints are in desperation mode when they travel to Glendale to face the similarly desperate Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. The Saints are coming from their fourth loss of the season in Week 6 and hope to get a semblance of hope in the NFC South. Here are our New Orleans Saints Week 7 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick

Will the Atlanta Falcons be able to continue their streak of paying off for bettors this season when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?. The Falcons are the lone NFL team to be 6-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. If Atlanta covers against Cincinnati, the Falcons will become the fifth team since 1978 to start 7-0 ATS (2021 Cowboys, 2018 Chiefs, 2008 Titans and 2007 Patriots).
iheart.com

ESPN1530 On Demand: Richard Skinner From Local 12. The Bengals Are 3-3.

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. Richard Skinner of Local 12 joined me to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals. They won on Sunday, so we said nice things about them. We also talked about Ja'Marr Chase showing up on the injury report, and my concerns for this week's tilt against Atlanta. Listen here...
