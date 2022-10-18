ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier

Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
TechCrunch

Google introduces a revamped Family Link app along with a web version

The company first introduced Family Link in 2017 to allow parents to monitor and set limits on children’s screen time and app usage. It also allows guardians to lock children’s Android and Chromebook devices at a set “bedtime.” Google updated the parental control platform with pandemic-related features like the “always allowed” app for learning last year.
CNET

Cheap, Prepaid 5G Home Internet Is Coming on Verizon's Network

If you're looking to switch to a cheaper internet plan, now you can get online with affordable prepaid service from Straight Talk, which uses Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE network. Straight Talk Home Internet offers modest speeds for the cheapest fixed wireless access internet on the market right now: for $45 a month, you're getting unlimited data at a maximum of 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE. You'll need to pay $99 up front for the router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but service is prepaid monthly and doesn't require a contract.
knowtechie.com

Comcast Xfinity subscribers will soon get faster internet speeds

Good news, Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers—internet speeds are about to go up. Comcast announced Monday that it is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers. And the best part? It comes at no additional cost. The company says it is rolling out the changes this week...
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here's how to block spam calls and messages on your phone

What could be more frustrating than receiving several unwanted calls from unknown callers? Not only do they waste your time, but they can also harm you by spreading malware, i.e. malicious software designed to infiltrate your device and harvest sensitive data (passwords, credit card numbers, etc.). To counter these links...
Phone Arena

Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch

Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
thepennyhoarder.com

Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
The Verge

Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C

Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPad, and it comes with some pretty major design changes. The device has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges, giving it a much sleeker look and, for the first time on an iPad, moves the webcam to the longer side of the display.
Consumer Reports.org

What to Know About Eargo, Jabra, Lexie, Sony, and Other Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are officially on the market. Until now, most people visited an audiologist or other hearing professional to buy hearing aids. The new devices—intended for people with mild or moderate hearing loss—will likely be easier to buy and often more affordable than traditional hearing aids. But while you might be tempted to buy a pair as soon as you can, it’s wise to do some careful research first.
entrepreneursbreak.com

Reverse Phone Lookup: Find A Name From A Cell Phone Number

Looking for someone’s name and contact information but don’t know their cell phone number? A reverse phone lookup can help! Just enter the number into a reverse phone lookup website like Find People Faster and you’ll get the name and contact information of the person associated with that number. It’s a great way to find out more about someone you’re interested in, or to track down a mystery caller.
ohmymag.co.uk

Amazon: Warning issued as scam texts target customers’ bank details

In a recent statement from consumer rights watchdog Which?, Amazon users are being warned that they may receive texts from hackers pretending to be from the tech giant. These messages are an example of phishing—where hackers try to obtain sensitive information to try and defraud victims in the future.
Android Authority

How to block text messages on any Samsung phone

Put the smishing from scammers to a stop on any Samsung phone. Advertisers and scammers alike can be persistent in finding your phone number to send you spam. When you receive a text message or phone call that sounds fishy, it’s best to block the number so they can’t contact you again. Here’s how to block someone’s text messages using any Samsung phone.
TechCrunch

Google Messages adds reaction support for iPhone texts and in-app reminders

Google’s Messages is adding a slew of new features such as the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone, set reminders and also have an in-app YouTube video player to watch videos without leaving the texting app. Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the collective effort of...
9to5Mac

DaVinci Resolve coming soon to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip

Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.
9to5Mac

Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more

Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.

