Gear Patrol
TYR CX1-T and L-1 Trainers, Tested: Making a Splash in CrossFit Shoes
CrossFit shoes have long been dominated by big brands such as Nike and Reebok, boasting effective, performance-ready silhouettes designed to give your WODs the footing they need. Sure, there have been other entries, like Nobull and R.A.D., that have climbed the ranks as of late, but no kick has left quite an impact like TYR.
Five best value gravel bike upgrades to push your bike further – and go faster off-road
Here's how to get the best out of your gravel bike without spending the earth
Gear Patrol
Need Boots to Keep You Dry On or Off-Road? Yep, Blundstone Is Still the Only Answer
It's difficult to overstate the excellence of Blundstone's entire lineup, especially the Chelsea boot style that's cemented the brand in footwear history. Each lightweight, handsome pair will go with anything and seemingly last through everything. And now, Blundstone has kicked its own reputation up a notch with the All-Terrain Thermal ($280). You're looking for the one boot you'll wear all winter long (we know you are... because we are, too), and this is it. Iconic Blundstone looks are paired with cold and wet-weather-destroying features like waterproof leather and elastic, a grippy Vibram® outsole for beefed-up traction and a Thinsulate® and leather lining designed to wick away moisture while retaining heat. Inside is a contoured and removable sheepskin EVA footbed that utilizes XRD® technology for shock absorption, while a steel shank supports the polyurethane midsole. Available in Black, Brown and Antique Brown colorways, this is everything you want in a boot (i.e., "a Blundstone") with an extra heaping helping of everything you need for winter (i.e., "a no-brainer").
Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success
Ride your bike, camp, ride your bike, camp…bikepacking might just be the perfect blend of adventures. Not only can you cover a lot more ground compared to traditional backpacking, you also can carry more gear to make your campsite that much more comfortable. Of course you don't want to overload yourself with too much stuff, […]
Gear Patrol
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
Fizik Gravita Versor Clip SPD shoes - trail shoes that work for gravel and city cycling
Comfortable and versatile, these are a stiffer option for urban and causal gravel riding
Gear Patrol
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
All the essentials to get started cycling indoors (on a budget – or not)
Indoor cycling is a fast, efficient way to get fit, here is all you need to get started and beyond
Gear Patrol
Blundstone's Classic Chelsea vs. the Blundstone Lug Boot: What's the Difference?
Blundstone has long been synonymous with work, farming and safety boots, with further specializations in steel toed, heavy-tread and heat-resistant designs. But they're also an excellent lifestyle brand. When it transitioned away from stitchdown and cemented soles, the company turned to boots with soles made from vulcanized rubber. In 1968,...
Gear Patrol
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
Gear Patrol
Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches
The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.
Rapha Indoor Training T-Shirt review - I thought I’d hate it until I tried it
Just the right balance of a reassuring weight, a slim fit and super fast wicking
Gear Patrol
Gear Up for the Season with Ski & Snowboard Prizes Worth $4,500
Prepping for ski and snowboard season? Take your shot at going all-out this year. Our friends at ReddyYeti have put together a chance to win over $4,500 in prizes from LOGE Camps, Meier Skis, Spyder Outerwear, Mission Workshop and other great brands – the right gear for hitting the slopes. The jackpot includes lodging credits, skis or snowboards of your choosing, a weatherproof backpack and plenty more essential winter sports gear.
Gear Patrol
Embrace the Crisp and Cool Fall Season with the Hottest Outdoor Gear of October 2022
We're in the sweet spot, folks; the fun-but-fleeting time of year where the air is crisp, the leaves are changing and we haven't been inundated with cruelly-cold temperatures or blankets of snow and ice. Now, if ever, is the time to get outside and enjoy the bounty of fall. However,...
Gear Patrol
The New J.Crew Is Focused on Collabs. This Is the Brand's Best Yet
When Brendon Babenzien took over J.Crew, his job was to usher its menswear into the modern era — a task that required bringing back some of what made J.Crew good in the first place, while infusing it with new energy. Not the easiest job, one might say, but the Noah founder and ex-Supreme design director is more equipped than most (hence why he got the job).
Gear Patrol
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Best Peloton alternatives for indoor cycling
After an alternative to a Pelton bike? Here's our pick of the best on offer right now.
Gear Patrol
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
Gear Patrol
Standard & Strange's $95 T-Shirt Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion
Standard & Strange owner Jeremy Smith has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of clothing. To others, a T-shirt is, well, just a T-shirt, but he can tell how it's made and where, on which machines and in which era. But he admits it doesn't always come easy. When he was preparing to launch Standard & Strange's first-ever loopwheel T-shirt, for example, he endured "an unthinkable number of hours of very tedious research," he says.
Gear Patrol
LeBron James Worked with Rimowa on a Suitcase Designed to Carry Wine
Wine and spirits professionals (and even some dedicated amateurs) have mastered keeping their bottles safe while on the go. They've fashioned the perfect storage solutions out of old boxes, their sturdiest suitcases and excess tote bags. But what if there was luggage specially designed just for these precious bottles?. German...
