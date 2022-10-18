It's difficult to overstate the excellence of Blundstone's entire lineup, especially the Chelsea boot style that's cemented the brand in footwear history. Each lightweight, handsome pair will go with anything and seemingly last through everything. And now, Blundstone has kicked its own reputation up a notch with the All-Terrain Thermal ($280). You're looking for the one boot you'll wear all winter long (we know you are... because we are, too), and this is it. Iconic Blundstone looks are paired with cold and wet-weather-destroying features like waterproof leather and elastic, a grippy Vibram® outsole for beefed-up traction and a Thinsulate® and leather lining designed to wick away moisture while retaining heat. Inside is a contoured and removable sheepskin EVA footbed that utilizes XRD® technology for shock absorption, while a steel shank supports the polyurethane midsole. Available in Black, Brown and Antique Brown colorways, this is everything you want in a boot (i.e., "a Blundstone") with an extra heaping helping of everything you need for winter (i.e., "a no-brainer").

