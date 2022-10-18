ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Clifford Reveals Starting Five for Season Opener

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Charlotte will likely be without LaMelo Ball to begin the year.

When the Hornets take the court on Wednesday, the starting five will look a lot different than it did a year ago. Obviously, Miles Bridges will not be in uniform as he continues to deal with a legal battle, and LaMelo Ball (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Head coach Steve Clifford rattled off who he believes he will go with on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and also gave some thoughts as to why he likes that specific lineup.

"I would say, right now, Terry [Rozier], Kelly [Oubre Jr.], Gordon [Hayward], P.J. [Washington], and Mason [Plumlee]," Clifford said. "There's a lot of skill. And you have a lot of guys who have played a lot of minutes together. And that group played well in Philadelphia. So, I mean, it's definitely one of the groups that we're going to be looking at I would think all year."

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST.

