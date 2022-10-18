ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fiu.edu

$1.5 million grant funds scholarships in STEM

The National Science Foundation has awarded FIU $1.5 million in scholarships to help mathematics and statistics students complete their degrees. The Joint Applied Math and Statistics Scholarship program (JAMS at FIU) is directed by Mathematics and Statistics Professor Svetlana Roudenko, who is working with the FIU Office of Financial Aid to recruit eligible undergraduate and graduate students based on financial need and academic merit.
Alumnus, founder of top-notch tech company shares journey, tips

When Jason Dettbarn completed his FIU bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2002, he worked in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and co-created a campus wide platform called AIRS (automated IP registration system). The platform managed the connectivity of every computer and phone across all FIU campuses. The system was used for about 15 years and was the backbone for technology on campus.

