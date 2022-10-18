ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

As temperature drops, heating cost climbs

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WERNERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site

A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

‘Coffee With A Cop’ Set Nov. 5 at Brookside Restaurant

SANATOGA PA – Settle in with a cup of coffee Nov. 5 (2022; Saturday), and while you’re at it take the time to meet members of the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department, during its latest “Coffee With A Cop” event. It will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. at Brookside Family Restaurant, 1338 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, is free to attend, and open to the public.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County

Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger

Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping CenterImage via Michael Bryant, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ACME, PA
sanatogapost.com

Ten Halloween Parades Ahead, All on The Post’s List

There’s tons of fun, Halloween-related things to do in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties this month. Here’s a revised list from The Post, last updated Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) with 10 NEW! items. The list will be supplemented continually and re-posted as more events are added. Click any bold-faced headline below a date to be linked to source information.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

