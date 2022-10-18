Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Related
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
These Bucks County Farms Will Be Preserved in Perpetuity Thanks to a Tax on Cigarettes
Thanks to a tax on cigarettes, two Bucks County farms will be preserved in perpetuity. James McGinnis wrote about the interesting turn of events for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced plans to place conservation easements on 24 properties, including the two local farms....
Speculations Arise About Two Retailers Set to Appear at West Goshen Shopping Center
West Goshen shopping center is set to open two new businesses, but planning is still under wraps.Image via Robbins Companies. Amid rumors, Robbins Companies is hush hush about which two new businesses might make their debut at the West Goshen Shopping Center.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery
Ashlynn Distillery building locationJessica Cacace/JLC Partners, Inc. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS AS WE OPEN OUR DOORS AND LAUNCH SUMMERSEAT VODKA AND OUR ASHLYNN SPIRITS.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
As temperature drops, heating cost climbs
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
sanatogapost.com
‘Coffee With A Cop’ Set Nov. 5 at Brookside Restaurant
SANATOGA PA – Settle in with a cup of coffee Nov. 5 (2022; Saturday), and while you’re at it take the time to meet members of the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department, during its latest “Coffee With A Cop” event. It will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. at Brookside Family Restaurant, 1338 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, is free to attend, and open to the public.
Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County
Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Acme Supermarket Owner Albertson Sold to Kroger
Customers leave the Acme Market in the Bala Cynwyd Shopping CenterImage via Michael Bryant, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The owner of Acme supermarket, Albertsons, is being sold to Kroger for $20 billion, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
sanatogapost.com
Ten Halloween Parades Ahead, All on The Post’s List
There’s tons of fun, Halloween-related things to do in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties this month. Here’s a revised list from The Post, last updated Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) with 10 NEW! items. The list will be supplemented continually and re-posted as more events are added. Click any bold-faced headline below a date to be linked to source information.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of flavorful tacos and delicious margaritas, then get ready for some exciting news.
Comments / 0