Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say
Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
N.J. woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids: police
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex
A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Man dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar
Police say surveillance video shows the gunman fired shots into a vehicle at close range.
1 Busted, 3 At Large After Depositing $30K Worth Of Bogus Checks, Flemington Police Say
One suspect was arrested and three remain at large after altering checks that were stolen from PO boxes and making more than $30,000 worth of fraudulent deposits, Flemington police said. The investigation began on Saturday, June 11, when officers responded to a Flemington business to take a report of fraudulent...
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
