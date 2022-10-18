ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run

A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say

Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Intentionally Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex

A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a big brawl in the parking lot of a South Jersey apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room

NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
NEWARK, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

