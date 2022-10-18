ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CBS Detroit

No. 22 Michigan has 3 Howards: Juwan and sons, Jace and Jett

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The 22nd-ranked Michigan basketball team has three Howards this season.Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the roster.Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role, possibly as his brother's backup, after being a reserve during his first two years with the Wolverines.The Howard reunion was widely expected to happen this year, but Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made a strong push while recruiting Jett Howard a few years...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Indiana, Iowa lead the way in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings

College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his ratings ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Big Ten's power rating has slipped to third behind the Big 12 and the SEC. A big reason why is the lack of true star power. KenPom does not have one Big Ten team in the top 10 nationally, but the league makes up for it with depth - 11 conference teams are in the top 56 nationally.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ preseason college basketball rankings

You can tell a season is right around the corner when the market becomes flooded with preseason rankings. Everyone loves a good set of rankings, especially as they try to get a gauge on teams before they step on the court. Nothing boosts your self worth quite like correctly predicting who the top teams will be in advance! 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty and Isaac Trotter recently took their hand at predicting the field, releasing their college basketball preseason rankings. Coming in as the 21st ranked team in the country is the reigning Big Ten Tournament champion in Iowa. This could be one of...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Indiana Football Freshmen Tracker: Maryland

The Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten after a 38-33 loss at home to the Maryland Terrapins. In the defeat a number of freshmen saw playing time for the Hoosiers. Peegs.com takes a look at the freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class that have seen action this year, and we recap how they have performed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

