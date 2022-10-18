Read full article on original website
Related
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
rsvplive.ie
Never pre-rinse your plates and glasses before putting them in the dishwasher - here's why
You should never pre-rinse your plates, glasses, cups and cutlery before putting them in the dishwasher. We all tend to try and get rid of the residual tea, curry sauce or ketchup from our utensils before getting them cleaned, but you are doing the wrong thing. Yes, you can scrape...
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine
While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Sponge in the Microwave
If you’re wondering how to clean a sponge, a minute in the microwave is all you need. While sponges are essential cleaning tools, they harbor bacteria. And when you wash a dish with a bacteria-filled sponge, you spread germs rather than eliminate them – defeating the purpose of cleaning.
I’m a cleaning whizz – how to make your entire home smell amazing in just ten minutes for just 10p
WITH CHRISTMAS just around the corner, you're bound to have people turn up at your house with little warning. And it may not be looking or smelling its best when they do. Luckily, a cleaning whizz has revealed the ten-minute method she uses to make your entire house smell amazing before guests arrive.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes
Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
msn.com
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
cohaitungchi.com
7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week
If you’ve been looking for an effective way to kick start your weight loss goals and you got stuck on where to start, this easy-to-follow cucumber diet may be ideal for you!. You are reading: 7 day cucumber diet plan | 7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week.
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement
A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
Shampoos: 10 of the best
There is a long-held fallacy that shampoo is a “basic” beauty product. And in some ways I get that. Essentially it is soap and its main function is to clean. Everything else is a bonus. Or is it? I’ve had a few conversations of late around hair-washing rituals (yes, I know) and I realised that most people wash their hair with any old thing because: “as long as it cleans, it’s fine”. We should all expect more from our shampoos. These products are the hair equivalent of cleansers for your face. Choose the right shampoo and everything that follows afterwards will work much more efficiently, your hair will be in better condition and your style will hold longer. If you have colour-treated hair, only use shampoos developed for colour otherwise you may as well flush the cost of those luscious highlights down the loo. If you have coily hair, a shampoo made for straight hair will leave you wanting. If you have fine hair, a shampoo for thicker hair will weigh it down. And so on. These days good shampoos also deal with chemical-related damage, giving you a better curl pattern, adding moisture to dry hair and strengthening your hair’s resilience. So while it is tempting to wash your hair with “any old thing”, resist the urge.
How to clean laminate floors
HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
myzeo.com
How To Clean an Oven Door Glass
Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
Sonicare vs. Quip: Here's how two popular electric toothbrushes compare
Two of the most popular electric toothbrushes are the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 and Quip's minimalist brush. Here's how they compare.
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen
Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
How To Make the Most Common Microwave Repair
Your microwave starts but won't heat. Don't toss it; you can fix this yourself. Learn how to replace the door switch, a common microwave repair. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Comments / 0