ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
The Independent

8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine

While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Sponge in the Microwave

If you’re wondering how to clean a sponge, a minute in the microwave is all you need. While sponges are essential cleaning tools, they harbor bacteria. And when you wash a dish with a bacteria-filled sponge, you spread germs rather than eliminate them – defeating the purpose of cleaning.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes

Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
cohaitungchi.com

7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week

If you’ve been looking for an effective way to kick start your weight loss goals and you got stuck on where to start, this easy-to-follow cucumber diet may be ideal for you!. You are reading: 7 day cucumber diet plan | 7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week.
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
The Guardian

Shampoos: 10 of the best

There is a long-held fallacy that shampoo is a “basic” beauty product. And in some ways I get that. Essentially it is soap and its main function is to clean. Everything else is a bonus. Or is it? I’ve had a few conversations of late around hair-washing rituals (yes, I know) and I realised that most people wash their hair with any old thing because: “as long as it cleans, it’s fine”. We should all expect more from our shampoos. These products are the hair equivalent of cleansers for your face. Choose the right shampoo and everything that follows afterwards will work much more efficiently, your hair will be in better condition and your style will hold longer. If you have colour-treated hair, only use shampoos developed for colour otherwise you may as well flush the cost of those luscious highlights down the loo. If you have coily hair, a shampoo made for straight hair will leave you wanting. If you have fine hair, a shampoo for thicker hair will weigh it down. And so on. These days good shampoos also deal with chemical-related damage, giving you a better curl pattern, adding moisture to dry hair and strengthening your hair’s resilience. So while it is tempting to wash your hair with “any old thing”, resist the urge.
The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
Health Digest

What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
myzeo.com

How To Clean an Oven Door Glass

Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen

Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
Family Handyman

How To Make the Most Common Microwave Repair

Your microwave starts but won't heat. Don't toss it; you can fix this yourself. Learn how to replace the door switch, a common microwave repair. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy