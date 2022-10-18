Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO