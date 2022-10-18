ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Cops Badger Drunk Black Man Before Killing Him

What started as a routine check on Keshawn Thomas, a 27-year-old Black man who was sleeping, intoxicated, in his green Camaro at a gas station in Albuquerque, ended when cops fired 16 shots and killed him.All three policemen who fired shots that day claimed to have seen Thomas holding a gun that was later found in the cab of his car with a single bullet in the chamber. Police can be seen retrieving a weapon after the shooting in body-camera footage of the episode. They also shared photos of an additional magazine found in the car.Still, the August incident led...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
TheDailyBeast

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home

Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Daily Beast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

