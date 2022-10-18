Read full article on original website
Video Shows Cops Badger Drunk Black Man Before Killing Him
What started as a routine check on Keshawn Thomas, a 27-year-old Black man who was sleeping, intoxicated, in his green Camaro at a gas station in Albuquerque, ended when cops fired 16 shots and killed him.All three policemen who fired shots that day claimed to have seen Thomas holding a gun that was later found in the cab of his car with a single bullet in the chamber. Police can be seen retrieving a weapon after the shooting in body-camera footage of the episode. They also shared photos of an additional magazine found in the car.Still, the August incident led...
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators. The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony. The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30...
Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies
A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Hertz rental car company make horror discovery after customer returns vehicle leading to arrest
A SHOCKING discovery was made at a major US international airport when a man returned his rental car. The company found a toddler, less than two years old, “scared and hot” in the automobile. The child was left in the car for around 45 minutes by her grandfather,...
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home
Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
Cruise Ship Passenger Caught Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl on Board, Police Say
Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to port in Miami.
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Viral Video Shows White Man Holding Black Man by His Neck Over a ‘Stolen’ Bike
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a viral video that shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the throat and accusing him and his friends of stealing a bike, a police spokesperson said Monday. Police told VICE News the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct....
Couple buys truck from a dealership, then finds out it was stolen
A Florida couple searching for a new family vehicle is now being put through the wringer after they said the truck they purchased from a local dealership was stolen.
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Black Woman Who Escaped Captivity Says Other Victims 'Didn't Make It'
A Black woman who recently escaped a Missouri basement where she was sexually assaulted and held captive says other victims 'didn't make it' after cops called community concerns of a serial killer 'unfounded.'
Horror moment rickety crossing dubbed ‘Bridge of Death’ COLLAPSES leaving two tourists dead after 50 crowd onto it
THIS is the horror moment a rickety crossing dubbed the "Bridge of Death" collapsed leaving two tourists dead. At least 50 people were walking across the bridge over the Ovčarsko Kablar Gorge in Serbia when it snapped, plunging dozens into the cold water. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment...
Daily Beast
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
toofab.com
Body Of 12-Year-Old Girl 'Covered In Inscriptions' Found In Box Left In Her Apartment Building Courtyard
The girl's father found security footage of her entering the building with an unknown woman -- who left solo holding two bags. A 24-year-old woman is in police custody following the grisly discovery of a 12-year-old girl's body in a box left outside her own Parisian apartment building last Friday.
Aussie holiday ends in tragedy after three people from the same family are killed in a horror crash and another is left fighting for life
A road trip to Canberra has ended in tragedy after three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on crash as another relative fights for life in hospital. Emergency responders had to cut the red Toyota hatchback into pieces to rescue the family after it collided with...
Tattoo Artist Fakes Reconciliation With Ex Before Murdering And Dismembering Him
Brandon Duran wanted nothing more than to ride his motorcycle and to be a good father to his son. Both would be used against him when he was murdered by his ex-wife, Amber Andrews. Duran was born in 1980 and grew up in San Diego, California. His parents divorced when...
Man Chokes Wife to Death, Fatally Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter: Police
Peter Nash was apprehended by police after the bodies of his wife Jillu Nash and their mentally ill daughter Louise Nash was found in their home.
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNA
The DNA was taken off of an envelope that was sent to police by the killer. Anna Kane (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police) On October 23, 1988, the body of a young woman was found in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania. Her death was immediately ruled a homicide, her cause of death was strangulation, and she still had baling twin wrapped around her neck.
Man Accused of Killing 6 at Christmas Parade Is Making a Mockery of His Trial
After declaring himself a sovereign citizen and deciding to represent himself at trial, the man accused of killing six people and injuring 62 others by driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade cross-examined several victims of the attack himself in court last week. "Fair to say there were hundreds,...
Man Fatally Shoots Wife in Front of Crying Daughter: Police
Oscar Edmundo Marin Martinez, 42, has been charged with murder.
