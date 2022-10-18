Read full article on original website
Avalara officially goes private as Vista Equity Partners completes acquisition
Vista Equity Partners said Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Seattle-based tax software giant Avalara. The $8.4 billion deal, announced in August, was approved by Avalara shareholders last week. The deal officially takes Avalara off the New York Stock Exchange. Avalara faced some pushback from shareholders that aimed to...
CoinDesk
Investor Identity Co. Parallel Markets Is Live with 70 Financial Institutions, Aims for Retail Growth
Parallel Markets' digital "Passport" aims to make it easier for customers to invest across traditional banking and Web3 platforms. Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello says the platform is now live with 70 financial institutions and the goal is to expand to retail users. He's joined by Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk.
Cannabis Company Craft Global To Go Public Through Merger With BGP
BGP Acquisition Corp. BGPPF BGPAF BGP BGP and Craft 1861 Global, Inc., have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, which is intended to constitute the corporation's qualifying transaction. Craft Global Highlights. Craft Global has entered into exclusive long-term strategic licensing rights partnerships for all cannabinoids with global organizations including...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
cryptopotato.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
Former Celsius exec joins JPMorgan as director of crypto regulatory policy
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former Celsius executive Aaron Iovine has joined JPMorgan Chase & Co as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to his LinkedIn profile, days after the bank's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon blasted cryptocurrencies as fraud and decentralized ponzi schemes.
Report: Goldman Sachs Names Heads of 3 New Operating Segments
Goldman Sachs has reportedly named the leaders of three new operating segments that the firm outlined in its earnings results presentation released Tuesday (Oct. 18). Marc Nachmann will be global head of the Asset and Wealth Management segment; Dan Dees, Jim Esposito and Ashok Varadhan will be global co-heads of the Global Banking and Markets segment, and Stephanie Cohen will be global head of the Platform Solutions segment, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 18).
forkast.news
Hong Kong digital asset firm sets up US$50 mln fund to expand mining business amid crypto winter
Hong Kong-based digital asset management firm JKL Group will set up a US$50 million fund to buy more mining machines to further expand its mining facilities, despite the current crypto winter. Fast facts. Some US$40 million of the fund will be raised from family offices, high net-worth individuals and institutional...
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
Roofstock onChain Sells First House As Ethereum NFT For 175,000 USDC
A house in South Carolina, U.S, has been sold for 175,000 USDC via Roofstock onChain. The property became the first real estate purchase using USDC and was enabled by an NFT. The Web3 marketplace enables property purchases within minutes via NFTs. Roofstock raised $240 million in March 2021. Roofstock onChain,...
Complex
GOAT Group Announces Deal to Acquire Grailed
Grailed is being acquired by GOAT Group, the company which previously invested in the popular resale marketplace brand last year. “With its uncompromising brand identity, GOAT Group is the perfect complement to Grailed’s cutting-edge community of fashion enthusiasts,” Arun Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Grailed, said in a press release issued Monday. “GOAT Group stands out in the industry as the right partner to help make fashion more accessible to the global style community.”
financefeeds.com
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
coingeek.com
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States. For years, various companies have tried to get digital currency-related ETFs listed on a U.S. stock exchange, but they have been rejected by the SEC each time. That changed on September 15, 2022, when HashDEX’s Bitcoin Futures ETF ($DEFI) was listed on the New York stock exchange.
