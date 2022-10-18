BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Between stepping into a rebuilding job and dealing with COVID, Mark Fox’s coaching tenure at California hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start. The Golden Bears have had three straight losing seasons under Fox and five straight overall for their longest stretch of futility in more than four decades. But Fox believes he could have the right pieces in place to turn things around at a school that hasn’t made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, the second-to-last season under coach Cuonzo Martin. “It’s finally a team that has more depth, more balance, more athleticism than we’ve had,” Fox said. “We are super excited to begin the year.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO