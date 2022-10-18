ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Associated Press

Cal looks to end losing season streak in Year 3 under Fox

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Between stepping into a rebuilding job and dealing with COVID, Mark Fox’s coaching tenure at California hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start. The Golden Bears have had three straight losing seasons under Fox and five straight overall for their longest stretch of futility in more than four decades. But Fox believes he could have the right pieces in place to turn things around at a school that hasn’t made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, the second-to-last season under coach Cuonzo Martin. “It’s finally a team that has more depth, more balance, more athleticism than we’ve had,” Fox said. “We are super excited to begin the year.”
The Bulletin

Montville names new boys basketball coach. He's a familiar face for Norwich students.

MONTVILLE - It was a bit alarming to see Jeff Brown wearing an orange Montville High School fleece jacket while serving as a football game staff member at the school recently. After all, Brown has been a fixture in Norwich Free Academy's red and white as an assistant basketball coach and physical education teacher. He also wore Norwich Tech's blue and gold as the Warriors' former head basketball coach about 10 years ago.
MONTVILLE, CT

