jameelah
2d ago
This is disgusting, unacceptable. One of the reason the world is the way it is now days because no one cares anymore about how someone feels or how it might affect them it’s all about the money.
jessica veltri
2d ago
there's a place for this kind of thing and it only belongs in an evidence room. c'mon these were someone's sons. 💔
Christopher Cottrell
2d ago
pathetic to try and profit off this man's heinous crimes
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
insideedition.com
Never-Before-Seen Tape of 1993 Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Interview
Inside Edition is opening its archives to share never-before-seen video of our 1993 interview with Jeffrey Dahmer. A new generation is learning about the convicted serial killer’s horrifying crimes through the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The world exclusive interview took place at a maximum security prison where Dahmer was serving a 999-year sentence. The then 33-year-old told Inside Edition’s Nancy Glass about his motives for killing 17 men.
Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
msn.com
Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
Transphobes Slam Ulta Beauty for Featuring TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney
Ulta Beauty on Sunday released a statement calling for civility after the release of a company podcast episode—featuring a transgender TikTok star—triggered an avalanche of transphobic vitriol online. Thursday’s episode of Ulta’s bi-weekly podcast, The Beauty Of, saw Dylan Mulvaney, an actress and comedian with more than 8 million followers on TikTok, join David Lopez, a genderfluid Latinx celebrity hairstylist. The pair discussed identity and their personal journeys, with Mulvaney explaining, “Now I know I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know that I can have a family. I want to be a mom...
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
