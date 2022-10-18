ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder

By Amanda Watts, Holly Yan, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Texas sues Google over alleged 'indiscriminate' biometric data collection

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Google on Thursday, alleging the tech giant had violated the state's biometric privacy law by "indiscriminately" collecting voiceprints and facial recognition data from users and non-users of the company's products without their consent. The lawsuit, filed in Texas' Midland County District Court, claims the...
TEXAS STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Alabama studying video of WR Jermaine Burton allegedly striking woman

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the school is investigating after a video surfaced that apparently shows receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman after Saturday's 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. The video clip was posted to TikTok by Emily Isaacs and included the caption, "Jermaine Burton smacking me in the...
ALABAMA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

NASCAR Playoffs expected to heat up in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South Florida this weekend with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the second race in the Round of 8 to determine which four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 season finale in Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior

The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan. Researchers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered the 292-foot vessel 35 miles off Vermilion Point and confirmed it is Barge 129, one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. A distinctive vessel that plied the Great Lakes in the late 19th century, the whaleback had an unusual design of curved sides and pointed bows said to look like the snout of a pig.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy