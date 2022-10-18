Read full article on original website
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Keke Palmer Shares Thoughts On Possibly Joining The MCU After Fans Campaign For Her To Play Rogue In X-Men Reboot
While it feels like just about every great actor is snatching up a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are numerous talents who feel like they’d be a great fit for the superhero world, but have yet to be cast in a role. Within the past month, fans have been getting behind the idea of Nope star Keke Palmer being part of the new X-Men as Rogue. What does the actress think of the fan cast?
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Wolverine Fan Art Gives Hugh Jackman The Classic Yellow Suit
Will Hugh Jackman finally suit up as Wolverine in Deadpool 3?
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
‘Andor’ may have just teased an appearance from the most important character in ‘Star Wars’
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. So far Andor has been content to carve its own path through the Star Wars saga. We haven’t seen a single lightsaber, the Force seems like a distant religion irrelevant to the story, and there’s no crossover with any other stories set during the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
The whimpering demise of a legendary franchise escapes its tortured existence on streaming
For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
A fantastical disaster that shocked the world by losing $100 million scrambles for survival on streaming
If someone were to tell you that the single most commercially successful director in the history of cinema, who also happens to be one of the all-time greats, was helming a $140 million fantasy epic based on a beloved book by a famed author of children’s literature, then you’d bet your house on box office success. And yet, The BFG went down in flames in theaters.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
Marvel's Ironheart show may introduce a previously rumored WandaVision villain
Marvel's forthcoming Ironheart TV show could finally bring Mephisto to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the demonic entity will make their debut in the Marvel Phase 5 project. Marvel is said to have tapped Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, Trial of the Chicago 7) to play Mephisto, whose potential appearance as the devil himself would make for fascinating viewing. Per prominent Marvel leaker MyTimetoShineHello (opens in new tab), Marvel originally met with Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) to play Mephisto, but he reportedly turned the role down.
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Harrison Ford Sets Marvel Debut with ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Opposite Anthony Mackie
Harrison Ford is finding fortune and glory with his latest role, marking the Academy Award nominee’s Marvel debut. Ford is set to play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” opposite Anthony Mackie as the superhero following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series. Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly are also starring in the Phase 5 MCU film. Deadline first reported the casting. Ford’s role of General Ross is a top-ranking military official who comes to lead the team of antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts. William Hurt previously played the character in...
