roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan captures fifth straight win
WILSON – The Chowan volleyball team earned the regular season sweep against rival Barton to run their Conference Carolinas win streak to five matches after a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs here Wednesday evening on the road. Chowan captured the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21 before Barton rallied...
roanokebeacon.com
Panthers fall to Red Barons
Washington County High School’s Homecoming celebrations were dampened after the Gates County Red Barons handed the Panthers a decisive 34–8 defeat. Despite the Panthers’ tenacity, the Barons demonstrated a solid lead from the beginning of the first quarter, in which the Panthers were unable to make any headway. This trend continued into the second quarter, and by halftime, the Barons maintained a 14–0 lead over the Panthers team...
Ahoskie, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John A. Holmes High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sherry B. Rountree
AULANDER – Sherry Ruth Beasley Rountree, age 70, widow of Don Rountree, departed Earth to join her husband on Monday, October 17, 2022. Sherry is survived by her beloved sons, Don Rountree II, and his wife Jannell of Windsor, and Dustin “Dusty” Rountree, Aulander; and grandson, Allen; sister, Maria Dixon, and her husband Robert “Buzz” of California; nephew, Josh Dixon; nieces, Jessica Elkstrom and her husband Jason, and Stephanie Dixon, all of California.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bojangles fire cause remains undetermined
AHOSKIE – The investigation continues into what sparked a fire that gutted the interior of the Ahoskie Bojangles restaurant on Sept. 28. Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said on Tuesday of this week that an investigation by the local fire department and the Ahoskie Police failed to determine a cause.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
WITN
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man linked to a hate group was arrested with three rifles and ammunition at a community college in the east Monday. Tarboro police say it was around 11:35 am, an alert faculty member at Edgecombe Community College saw a man acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of campus.
WITN
Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site. It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, Police...
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
Gang member shoots 63-year-old woman in North Carolina, police say
The woman was driving north on N. Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, a Rocky Mount police news release said.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and another driver was seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
Roanoke Rapids police say suspects used a stolen check at Walgreens
Police say a stolen check was used Oct. 12 to purchase items at a pharmacy in Roanoke Rapids.
cbs17
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
13newsnow.com
Hampton Police release surveillance images
Hampton Police released surveillance images of Timothy Truitt and an unidentified man carrying children out of a store on Sunday, October 16. Police are looking for two missing children, last seen with Truitt, who is their father. Hampton Police said they are looking for two children, ages 2 and 1,...
WAVY News 10
Inmate escapes from Chowan County Jail
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
