Washington County High School’s Homecoming celebrations were dampened after the Gates County Red Barons handed the Panthers a decisive 34–8 defeat. Despite the Panthers’ tenacity, the Barons demonstrated a solid lead from the beginning of the first quarter, in which the Panthers were unable to make any headway. This trend continued into the second quarter, and by halftime, the Barons maintained a 14–0 lead over the Panthers team...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO