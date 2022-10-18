Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles' 1st 'major test': Punish or protect Harry by snubbing his and Meghan Markle's kids, expert says
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer classified as working members of the Royal Family, the argument for his or her "Royal Highness" attributions for Archie and Lilibet is moot. However, the use of Prince and Princess is very much up in the air, titles that should be automatically...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
Meghan Markle says she was treated like a 'bimbo' and was told to suck in her stomach during her time on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle spoke about her time on "Deal or No Deal" in a new "Archetypes" podcast episode. Markle, 41, recalled being objectified and told to suck in her stomach before filming. She added that she felt "forced to be all looks and little substance."
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Most Of The Late Queen’s Jewelry May Go To Kate Middleton, But Camilla May Get The First Pick
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her exquisite jewelry collection and fashion style – now that she’s passed away, many wonder who will inherit all that jewelry. Royal expert Ingrid Seward let the Daily Mail in on the jewelry inheritance, saying it would have been “sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago.”
A Royal Cousin Has Harsh Words About Meghan Markle's Treatment Within The Family
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been open about her difficulties settling into life with the United Kingdom's royal family. When she began dating Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2016, issues with the press kicked in immediately, Us Weekly reports. A source close to the family issued...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Made a Lot of Enemies’ After ‘Portraying Herself as the Victim’
A royal expert shares his thoughts about how Meghan Markle has made enemies and portrayed herself as a victim, calling her a 'divisive character.'
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Comments / 0