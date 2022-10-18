Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Marcus Garvey's son visits Bath during UK tour
A prominent anti-racism campaigner said that the fight against discrimination must continue. Dr Julius Garvey - the son of late Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey - spoke at Fairfield House in Bath on Friday as part of his UK tour. The 89-year-old retired vascular surgeon talked about his father's legacy...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
Sunak set for coronation as new prime minister, after Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race
Rishi Sunak looks set for coronation on Monday as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson sensationally pulled out of the race late on Sunday night.Mr Johnson’s retreat leaves Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.The former prime minister’s withdrawal from the contest is a significant humiliation, after he authorised allies to brief that he was ready to return to Downing Street less than two months after his ejection...
BBC
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
Money rains on highway after Chile burglary
A shop burglary ended in a car chase and money being showered onto a highway in Chile. According to local media, the alleged burglars tried to steal nearly 10m Chilean pesos ($10,300). The money was recovered by police and six people have been arrested.
BBC
Puducherry: The model out to smash India’s fair-skin obsession
"Talent has nothing to do with skin colour." Indian model San Rechal is on a mission - to dispel the notion that dark-skinned people can't be considered beautiful. The 23-year-old, from the southern city of Puducherry, says that the beauty industry often discriminates against people like her - not surprising in India, where those with a darker skin tone often face prejudice.
Comments / 0