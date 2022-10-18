Read full article on original website
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
Facebook parent Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
Britain’s competition watchdog had ordered Meta last year to reverse the deal — a year after it was announced — but the company appealed to a tribunal, which rejected most of its arguments.
Most metaverse users leave after a month, according to leaked Meta report
Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Goldman Sachs’ anti-remote-work CEO has almost brought office work back to pre-pandemic levels—but insists he ‘doesn’t want rules’
Goldman has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring people back to the physical office.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
I’m a retail expert – there is a ‘major’ payments disruptor coming to Walmart shoppers after store announced huge update
CRYPTOCURRENCY may soon become one of the principal ways in which people shop at Walmart, the company's chief technology officer has claimed. Suresh Kumar told the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday that cryptocurrency could impact the way Walmart engages with customers in digital spaces. He claimed that it...
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
In 2013, Snapchat rejected Facebook's $3 billion bid. See CNN's report on the failed offer
In 2013, Facebook attempted to buy Snapchat for $3 billion, just two years after the newer social media app gained popularity among younger users. CNN explains why Snapchat rejected such a lofty price.
Ars Technica
Meta grudgingly agrees to sell Giphy after admitting defeat in UK battle
Considering that Meta bought WhatsApp and Instagram without issue, it may come as a surprise that Meta’s purchase of Giphy will be blocked. But that’s the situation, as the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has now ordered Meta to sell Giphy. The decision comes two...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.
Germany slaps messaging app Telegram with $5 million fine
Germany announced Monday that it is issuing fines of 5.125 million euros ($5 million) against the operators of the messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with German law.The Federal Office of Justice said Telegram FZ-LLC hasn't established a lawful way for reporting illegal content or named an entity in Germany to receive official communication. Both are required under German laws that regulate large online platforms.German officials said they have repeatedly failed in their attempts to serve papers to Dubai-based Telegram, despite support from authorities in the United Arab Emirates.A Germany-based law firm has since declared that it represents...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds Users Prefer Life in the Real World
On Oct. 28, a year will have passed since Mark Zuckerberg’s world-shaking announcement that his company would henceforth be called Meta, writing in a founder’s letter: “Our hope is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers.”
daystech.org
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg introduced a couple of 12 months in the past that he was betting his firm’s future on the metaverse. So far, it’s trying like a foul wager. Zuckerberg renamed the corporate he leads “Meta” to emphasise the transformation, however the primary metaverse that the...
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
