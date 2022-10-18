ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: TikTok LIVE changes

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

Meta is taking aim at Apple’s iMessage. Mark Zuckerberg posted an ad that says his company’s WhatsApp is far more private than iMessage. It points out end-to-end encryption that works with both iPhones and Androids, as well as an option to auto-delete messages.

TikTok is changing some of its livestreaming rules. Beginning Nov. 23, only users 18 and up can host a livestream. Currently, hosts need to be over 16 and have 1,000 followers. Hosts will also soon be able to target adults only for streams that are meant for older audiences.

Netflix has a new feature to allow users to migrate information to a new account. Profile transfer allows users to move personalized recommendations, viewing history, and other settings. It helps friends who may have been sharing an account to separate their information.

Related
Jus4Net

Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
The Verge

Apple reportedly wants to turn the iPad into a smart display with a new dock

Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that would allow the device to function as a smart display and speaker, according to a report to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company reportedly plans on introducing the capability as soon as next year, converting the iPad into an Amazon Echo Show-like device that you can set atop a counter or nightstand.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 […]
Tech Bytes: EV batteries grants

The Biden administration is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to companies to build electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will go to 20 companies for the creation of battery-grade materials to promote less reliance on China. Adobe is reportedly testing a feature aimed at speeding up editing. According […]
abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

