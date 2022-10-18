ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills release LB Andre Smith, who saw his suspension just end

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Andre Smith has learned his fate with the Buffalo Bills following the end of his suspension. It’s not one he would have hoped for.

The team announced on Monday that Smith has been released.

On the same day, Smith was allowed to rejoin the Bills. He had successfully served his six-game suspension. Upon being reinstated, Buffalo had a decision: Stay or go? The team opted to release him.

Smith’s infraction was performance enhancing drug (PED) related. Smith was suspended by the NFL in June for a failed test the prior November. He had claimed his innocence since, but now has a chance to resume his football career elsewhere.

However, there is a chance that Smith returns to the Bills on their practice squad after he was let go if he clears the wavier wire.

For now, Smith posted this message on his social media account via Twitter. Take it for what you will:

In 2021, Smith played in 68 percent of Buffalo’s snaps on special teams. The Bills ranked second in kickoff return average allowed last year and third in punt return average allowed.

In August 2020, the Bills traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Smith. That selection is still active, as it’ll be a 2023 pick.

