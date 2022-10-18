Read full article on original website
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
5 of the worst Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s
Happy Meals are excellent, but the real star is the toys. With the introduction of the Adult Happy Meals and its figurines, the fast-food chain once again has the young at heart collecting Happy Meal toys. While some of us can remember the iconic toys of the past, like Tennie Beanies or Hot Wheels, others […]
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
McDonald's Halloween Pails Return Tuesday. Here's All You Need to Do to Get One
McDonald's is taking a lesson from its past and bringing back a Halloween tradition from more than 30 years ago. The fast food chain's iconic Halloween pails will return to its restaurants Tuesday - just in time for trick-or-treating. The pails, also known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in either white, orange or green.
McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely
Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
McDonald's makes permanent menu change with new McCrispy burger
Fans of McDonald's are used to menu changes when special burgers or chicken items are introduced for a limited time. Less common are permanent changes to the food and drinks offered by the fast-food giant. But in seven days time, on Wednesday, October 19, a new burger is being launched...
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Today's Talker: McDonalds happy meal toys selling for thousands of dollars
It's now time for Today's Talker and when it comes to nostalgia, McDonald's customers are sure lovin' it.
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
I Compared McDonald’s New 'Adult Happy Meal' To The Kids One & The Winner Surprised Me
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. This week McDonald's released two limited edition meal boxes in collaboration with the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. The new meal boxes...
McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October
Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
McDonald's adult happy meal is so successful that some restaurants ran out of 'toys' and boxes on the first day
Selling out of the meals echoes the success of the Travis Scott and BTS meals.
McDonalds Selling "Adult" Happy Meals with Collectibles as the Toy
McDONALDS's has recently been giving millennials what they want. With the first announcement of the rumored return of nostalgic halloween pails, now the fast food giant is bringing a new happy meal - with a twist. They're ADULT size. Ronald McDonald and the crew are no strangers to meal collaborations,...
McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’
If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok. In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.
1980s McDonald's Halloween Buckets Are Here — But They Won't Be For Long
The countdown to Halloween is on -- and there's only so much time left to get your "Boo Bucket." The iconic McDonald's Halloween pails were first introduced in 1986. And while they may have "vanished for awhile," the fast food chain says, they returned to restaurants and drive-thru windows on Oct. 18.
