Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
KRON4 News

5 of the worst Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s

Happy Meals are excellent, but the real star is the toys. With the introduction of the Adult Happy Meals and its figurines, the fast-food chain once again has the young at heart collecting Happy Meal toys. While some of us can remember the iconic toys of the past, like Tennie Beanies or Hot Wheels, others […]
CNET

McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely

Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's makes permanent menu change with new McCrispy burger

Fans of McDonald's are used to menu changes when special burgers or chicken items are introduced for a limited time. Less common are permanent changes to the food and drinks offered by the fast-food giant. But in seven days time, on Wednesday, October 19, a new burger is being launched...
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheStreet

McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's

Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October

Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
iheart.com

McDonalds Selling "Adult" Happy Meals with Collectibles as the Toy

McDONALDS's has recently been giving millennials what they want. With the first announcement of the rumored return of nostalgic halloween pails, now the fast food giant is bringing a new happy meal - with a twist. They're ADULT size. Ronald McDonald and the crew are no strangers to meal collaborations,...
