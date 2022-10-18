Read full article on original website
Doug Chaffee
2d ago
there is not enough pheasants to hunt them . I'm in mid mi 2006 was the last time I hunted pheasants. none around now and I mean none. good job dnr. turkeys everywhere no pheasants no grouse just another government agency with no plan
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: Why the DNR has been able to make deer hunting regulations in Michigan less restrictive
Deer hunting regulations in Michigan have become less restrictive over the last few years. Hunters in the Lower Peninsula can harvest does on a regular deer or deer combo license and hunters can buy and use up to 10 universal antlerless licenses in most of the state. The Michigan Department...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?
Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
