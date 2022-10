New York City and New York state leadership partnered with the City University of New York to launch a state-of-the-art science park and research campus. The Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay project will generate an estimated $25 billion in economic impact on the city over the next 30 years while creating 10,000 jobs and developing a pipeline from local public schools, according to an Oct. 19 news release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO