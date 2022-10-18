ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

After Chiefs win, 'Josh Allen jumping over things' hits internet again

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vKfX_0idTygNH00

In such a wild contest, it’s hard to pick just one play of the game. The Bills and Chiefs both put many big ones out on the field.

Undoubtedly, one that’s up there is Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumping over another defender in the 24-20 win. This time, the victim was defensive back Justin Reid.

Now that the dust has settled again, the team and fans have started to revive the ol’ social media campaign following the QB: “Josh Allen jumping over things.”

Check out some of the best #JoshAllenJumpingOverThings images shared below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJMln_0idTygNH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCZQ6_0idTygNH00
Credit: Buffalo Bills/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZuss_0idTygNH00
Credit: Buffalo Bills/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wac00_0idTygNH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVT1T_0idTygNH00
Credit: NFL Canada/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gOm4_0idTygNH00
Credit: NFL Canada/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDd5T_0idTygNH00
Credit: NFL Canada/Twitter

