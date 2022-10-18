After Chiefs win, 'Josh Allen jumping over things' hits internet again

In such a wild contest, it’s hard to pick just one play of the game. The Bills and Chiefs both put many big ones out on the field.

Undoubtedly, one that’s up there is Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumping over another defender in the 24-20 win. This time, the victim was defensive back Justin Reid.

Now that the dust has settled again, the team and fans have started to revive the ol’ social media campaign following the QB: “Josh Allen jumping over things.”

Check out some of the best #JoshAllenJumpingOverThings images shared below:

