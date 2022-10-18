Read full article on original website
Tuskegee University receives $7.9M for new cancer research facility
The National Institutes of Health awarded $7.93 million to Tuskegee (Ala.) University to build a new biomedical annex to the Carver Research Center facility. The 8,600-square-foot biomedical research building will expand the number of research faculty, students and post-doctoral fellows engaged in health disparities and biomedical research at the university, according to an Oct. 19 news release.
5 recent donations to hospitals
The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 11:. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $50 million from Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and his family foundation. Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will be gifted $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, toward the construction of...
Physicians becoming harder to replace as burnout continues, study finds
The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment released a study Oct. 18 highlighting the ongoing physician shortage nationwide. The study is based on data representing more than 175 AAPPR member organizations and more than 23,000 searches, more than half specific to physicians. AAPPR said this year's findings showed that...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
Food insecurity doubles among those with heart disease
The percentage of U.S. residents with cardiovascular disease (CVD) who have limited or uncertain access to adequate food has more than doubled in recent decades, going from 16 percent in 1999 to 38 percent in 2018, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology. A healthy diet is...
New Study Suggests Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 65% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
Many physicians hesitant to treat patients with disabilities, study finds
Twenty-two physicians offered candid insights on the difficulties of treating patients with disabilities in anonymous focus groups conducted for a study published this month in Health Affairs. Researchers conducted three video sessions with primary care physicians and specialists from across the U.S., many of whom expressed hesitancy in treating patients...
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
Why an Iowa health system updated its hair care offerings for patients
Combs, shampoos and other hair care products have been supplied to inpatients for decades, but many are geared toward people with straight, fine hair, leaving out a number of minority groups, according to an Oct. 19 article on the American Medical Association website. A different approach to personal needs in...
Charles Drew University to offer medical degree program
Los Angeles-based Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science will launch an independent four-year medical degree program after receiving notice of preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. The new program will be the first and only such program offered through a historically Black institution in the western...
Signify expands at-home diagnostic testing amid planned CVS takeover
Signify, a home health company that recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by CVS, is expanding its in-home diagnostic and preventive services by making them available to customers on Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. The latest offering of Signify's diagnostic services adds spirometry testing to detect chronic obstructive...
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
Racist behavior frequently directed at healthcare providers: analysis
Fifty-seven percent of race-related patient safety incidents are due to patients making inappropriate racial comments or engaging in racist behavior toward their provider, according to an analysis by ECRI. ECRI, a nonprofit patient safety organization, categorized more than 500 patient safety incidents related to race over a full year, according...
Northwestern receives $121M gift
Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. has received $121 million from university trustee Kimberly Querrey and the Louis Simpson Trust to expand its biomedical research and executive education program. $100 million of the funds will go to the Feinberg School of Medicine for biomedical research, $64 million of which will fund...
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
What are the stages of stroke recovery?
A stroke causes damage to the body and brain, and recovery is a gradual process that looks different for each individual. Healthcare professionals use stages to measure stroke recovery. Physical therapist Signe Brunnstrom developed a tool for charting a person’s progress to recovery. It breaks the recovery process into six...
How lawmakers can boost nonprofit hospital accountability
The Center for American Progress said policymakers should "question whether giving hospitals carte blanche for community benefits in exchange for tax breaks is the optimal way to allocate resources for public health problems and pay for care for those who cannot afford it," in an Oct. 18 report. "Some hospitals'...
