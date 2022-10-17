Read full article on original website
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Illinois Produces A Mind-Blowing Amount Of Tootsie Rolls Per Day
With a little over a week to go before Halloween, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Halloween candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada. Since...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Watch an Illinois Dog Perform a Song He Wrote with a Squeeze Toy
With all the heavy news in the world right now, sometimes you need something like this. It's an innocent moment where an Illinois dog created his own impromptu song with his squeeze toy. This fun pet moment happened recently in Lakemoor, Illinois. The owner said this about what was captured...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
This Wisconsin Grocery Store ‘Frozen Pizza’ Section is Colossal! (Video)
Sometimes a good frozen pizza and some good tv watching is needed. Check out this colossal frozen pizza section at a Wisconsin grocery store, whoa!. I've always thought the frozen pizza/food section at Woodman's in Rockford was huge, this is the biggest I've EVER seen. Michael Bradley filmed the gigantic...
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend
The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
