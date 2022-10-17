ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.

Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
Secret Chicago

A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend

The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy