Provident Hospital on Chicago's South Side is set to begin accepting ambulance patients again on Oct. 19 after pausing the service back in 2011, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Cook County (Ill.) Health halted ambulance services at the safety-net hospital more than a decade ago as part of a plan to cut costs and shift the hospital's focus to outpatient care. The move caused emergency department strain in nearby hospitals, including the University of Chicago Medical Center, which is about one mile away from Provident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO