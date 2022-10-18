Read full article on original website
7 hospitals recent upgrades, expansions
The following seven hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 11:. Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center is set to build a new emergency department. Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital completed a $166 million expansion. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center opened its upgraded labor and...
5 recent donations to hospitals
The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 11:. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $50 million from Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and his family foundation. Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will be gifted $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, toward the construction of...
Banner Health and 9 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix,. an associate director of ambulatory clinical pharmacy. 2. Beth Israel...
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:. 1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano. 3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP,...
New Wyoming hospital to wrap construction
Saratoga, Wyo.-based North Platte Valley Medical Center is set to finish construction of its hospital at the end of this month, Bigfoot 99 99 reported Oct. 17. Government inspections will commence in early November. Jeff Mincy, CEO of the hospital, told the publication he's hopeful any issues government regulators find will be minor and easy to fix.
Chicago hospital resumes ambulance services after 11 years
Provident Hospital on Chicago's South Side is set to begin accepting ambulance patients again on Oct. 19 after pausing the service back in 2011, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Cook County (Ill.) Health halted ambulance services at the safety-net hospital more than a decade ago as part of a plan to cut costs and shift the hospital's focus to outpatient care. The move caused emergency department strain in nearby hospitals, including the University of Chicago Medical Center, which is about one mile away from Provident.
Texas Surgical Hospital names new COO
Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano has named Julie Grosvenor, MD, its new COO. Dr. Grosvenor is an orthopedic surgeon, according to an Oct. 17 news release shared with Becker's. She comes to Texas Surgical Hospital from Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, where she practiced for nearly 20 years and held medical staff office and surgical services leadership roles.
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
8 health systems, hospitals impacted by cybersecurity incidents in the last 30 days
From a third-party data breach to the Chicago-based CommonSpirit ransomware attack that shut down IT systems at affiliated hospitals around the country, here are eight health systems that have been affected by a cybersecurity incident since Sept. 30:. Seattle Children's notified 6,750 patients that some of their protected health information...
No nursing home deaths reported in wake of Hurricane Ian
For the first time, nursing home residents are not numbered among the dead after Hurricane Ian, suggesting nursing homes facilities had effective emergency responses, according to an Oct. 13 article on AARP's website. Florida, among the states with the most nursing homes, is still assessing deaths related to Ian. However,...
California physicians plan November strike
Members of Valley Physicians Group are set to begin a multi-day strike in early November in Santa Clara (Calif.) County. The union represents more than 450 physicians in the county's public health and hospital system, according to a VPG news release shared with Becker's. Union members issued a strike notice...
5 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 13:. Nurse midwife Beth Quinkert, RN, recently celebrated 25 years as a nurse and has delivered nearly 4,500 babies during her career, News and Tribune reported Oct. 13. She is considered the region's most experienced certified nurse-midwife.
Atlanta hospital reports 30% more patients 4 days after Wellstar ED closure
Four days after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closed its emergency department, nearby hospitals' patient volumes are steadily rising. Grady Memorial Hospital has seen more patients since Wellstar announced the facility's closure, gradually amounting to 25 to 30 percent more trauma patients, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Oct. 18. Emory Midtown Hospital has reported 15 percent more emergency department visits.
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
8 updates on medical debt
Here eight study findings, legislative and other actions regarding medical debt Becker's has reported on since Sept. 28:. 1. New Mexico hospital sued over alleged illegal debt collections. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging the hospital sued hundreds of patients over unpaid...
Where states stand on telehealth policy
As states continue to adopt more robust telehealth policies, each state has a unique approach to how telehealth is treated by Medicaid programs, private payer laws and professional requirements, according to an October telehealth policy report by the Centers for Connected Health Policy. The Centers for Connected Health Policy examined...
