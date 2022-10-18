The developers of the waterfront St. Regis Residences Miami are downsizing their plans and increasing condo prices, The Real Deal has learned. and Integra Investments will build one 46-story tower. And instead of about 330 units, the two Miami-based developers plan about 150 condos on the site at 1809 Brickell Avenue, said Related Group president Jon Paul Pérez. Related and One Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling sales, on Monday began notifying buyers who have reservations for units, Pérez said.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO