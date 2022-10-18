ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Going Crazy
1d ago

Kiffen is without a doubt is a very gifted coach and Ole Miss is lucky to have him. But I really just wish he would shut up and coach.

2
 

Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game

In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away. Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in...
STARKVILLE, MS
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To SEC Freshman Player's Tragic Death

During his press conference on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a moment to address the passing of Mississippi State freshman Sam Westmoreland. The school announced the 18-year-old offensive lineman's death earlier today. He would have turned 19 years old on Friday. "We're really saddened to hear the passing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

College football world mourns player’s sudden death

The college football world was hit with some sudden tragic news this week as the Mississippi State athletic program announced on Wednesday that freshman football player Samuel Westmoreland has died suddenly at the young age of 19. was an offensive lineman on the Mississippi State Bulldogs football team and an...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO

