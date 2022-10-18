ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBC Sports

Steph, LeBron put on another show in Dubs' opening night win

SAN FRANCISCO – Even now, as one approaches the twilight of his NBA career with the other already well into it, they still can put on the most entertaining show in basketball. When Stephen Curry and LeBron James are dueling on the court, as they did Tuesday night at...
TechCrunch

The Warriors’ Draymond Green will talk new media tomorrow at Disrupt

Green has spent the last several years building up his resume off the court, including television production deals and, most famously, his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” Like Green himself, the show has courted some controversy, but it’s also offered a rare level of insight into an active NBA player and the various athletes and other legendary sports figures he invites on.
theScore

Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal played smooth and efficient — just the way coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted. Beal, a three-time All-Star, scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107 Wednesday night.
thesource.com

Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal

Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.

