Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis is a fantastic big man when he's healthy. He is a versatile offensive big man, capable of dominating in the post but also scoring on the perimeter. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector that can also guard multiple positions. There's no questioning Anthony Davis' talent. One of...
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Charles Barkley Immediately Delivered After Landing a New Monster Contract
He gets honest about new deal, gives classic ‘Inside the NBA’ performance.
Bronny James Is Already Making Money With Dad LeBron In New Commercial
LeBron James Jr. is still playing high school basketball, but rule changes allow him to start reaping the rewards of being a celebrity athlete.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
Steph, LeBron put on another show in Dubs' opening night win
SAN FRANCISCO – Even now, as one approaches the twilight of his NBA career with the other already well into it, they still can put on the most entertaining show in basketball. When Stephen Curry and LeBron James are dueling on the court, as they did Tuesday night at...
Lakers News: The Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Opening Night Availability
Will Brodie suit up tonight?
Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
James Harden wants more two-man action with Joel Embiid for Sixers
BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough offensive night on Tuesday as they opened the season with a 126-117 loss to the Boston Celtics. When one hears the word “tough,” one would question the notion as they did end up shooting 50% on the night. However,...
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to beat the 76ers.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) visit the Phoenix Suns (0-0) to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. Dallas and Phoenix face off in the first of four regular-season meetings between the...
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors’ Draymond Green will talk new media tomorrow at Disrupt
Green has spent the last several years building up his resume off the court, including television production deals and, most famously, his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” Like Green himself, the show has courted some controversy, but it’s also offered a rare level of insight into an active NBA player and the various athletes and other legendary sports figures he invites on.
Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal played smooth and efficient — just the way coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted. Beal, a three-time All-Star, scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107 Wednesday night.
Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal
Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
