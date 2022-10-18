Read full article on original website
Refinery29
I Hated Cleansing…Until I Discovered TikTok’s Micellar Water Hack
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. I love putting on makeup. There's something very therapeutic about slowing down and focusing all of my attention on one thing at a time, like perfecting a feline flick or getting my bronzer placement just right. But come the end of the day, I'm too tired even to think about taking it off.
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly
While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Why Professional Hairstylists Swear By The Trendy ‘Butterfly Cut’ For More Volume
When it comes to thin or fine hair, finding ways to amp up your look and add volume can feel daunting. From dry shampoo to blow-drying techniques, if you’re finding the task of volumizing your tresses to be overwhelming— look no further! Expert...
9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women
THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
TODAY.com
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
The Reddish-Brown Hair Color You’re About To See Everywhere This Fall
Red seems to be the ‘it’ hair color this fall— with everyone from Cara Delevingne to Shay Mitchell to Cardi B all recently swapping their signature hues for an auburn look. These “pumpkin-spice-inspired” tresses, as dubbed by Popsugar, are all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones.
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
msn.com
TikTok Swears By These 13 Genius Heat-Free Hair Styling Hacks
I have a confession to make: I love using hot tools to style my hair. It’s fast, it’s easy, and flat irons, curling wands, and blowdryers deliver impressive results in a short amount of time. It’s no wonder that hot tools are most people’s hairstyling go-to method of choice, but, at the end of the day, the convenience probably isn’t worth the damage. Over time, heat styling can really wreck your hair, which is why I’m always on the hunt for heat-free styling hacks that actually work.
Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow
"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
After years of straightening my hair, I stopped trying to hide my Black roots | Zakiya Dalila Harris
I tried to fit in with my white friends by smothering my hair with painful chemicals – until I decided to have the Big Chop, says the New York-based author Zakiya Dalila Harris
2 Unflattering Pixie Haircuts That Add Years To Your Face
While pixie cuts can bring instant volume to fine hair and flatter your features if cut in a face-framing way, super-short haircuts can also emphasize signs of aging. If you’re looking to take years off your look rather than add them on, it’s helpful to hear from professional hair stylists and experts, who have experience shaping thinning and/ or aging tresses.
This TikTok Viral Botox Alternative Is Just $24 on Amazon For 6 More Hours
Acne healing dots, dark spots correctors and more have also been raved by beauty TikTok for their ability to provide quick results with a simple patch. Being able to plop on a product on pesky pimples, leave it on, and take it off to see it healed is ultra satisfying, and also just so easy. Now, beauty lovers have discovered Frownies Facial Patches, which addresses wrinkles—and they’ve dubbed it a Botox alternative. Listen, there’s no shame in being impatient with your skin care, especially when you see something you’re dying to correct. These thin adhesive press-ons are designed to diminish the...
