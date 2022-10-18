Read full article on original website
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
Christie's Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu's Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That's how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen's storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie's New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat 's 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022
Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022

IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...
Photography: Part of the Big Picture at the Detroit Institute of Arts
The museum also houses 100 galleries and takes part in touring exhibits. When photography was invented in France in the 1820s, some artists predicted — even feared — that it would in time take the place of painting. That didn't happen, but photographers around the world consistently have recorded images that reveal us to ourselves, move us emotionally and upend our expectations.
Worlds Collide as Galleries Converge for an Art and Design Fair in the Heart of Paris
Most have focused their attention this week on Art Basel’s new Paris+ fair, which has more than 150 exhibitors and is taking place near the Eiffel Tower. But a smaller, more tightly curated affair just a half hour’s walk away offers a much different vision of what it looks like when galleries converge. Seven galleries focused on the intersection of art and design have banded together at the 18th-century Hôtel de Guise for an event called Zut!, whose name is a cute way of saying “damn” in French. Set in a former hôtel particulier, the space was once the opulent home...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits
There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
Anti-Oil Protesters Splash Soup On Van Gogh Painting Worth Millions
A pair of anti-oil protesters were arrested on Friday (October 14) morning after splashing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting, which is on display at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters then glued themselves to the wall as security closed off the room with the...
Bribery Suit Against Marlborough Gallery, Curator, and Artist’s Family Dismissed in Paris Court
A Paris court dismissed charges of bribery brought against Marlborough gallery’s New York branch, its former Asia specialist Philippe Koutouzis, curator Jean-Paul Desroches, and the family of deceased Chinese-French abstract painter Chu Teh-Chun, The Art Newspaper reported Monday. The initial complaint was filed in 2012 by French dealer Enrico Navarra, who accused Marlborough of bribing Desroches, who held a position at the Musee Guimet in Paris, into setting up an exhibition of Chu Teh-Chun abstract-painted vases in order to manipulate the value of his works. The suit alleged that Desroches was paid €20,000 for a text he wrote for a catalogue...
Prima-donna dramas and hedonist paintings: the best culture about Europe
From misty travelogues to the bitchiest of bureaux, our critics select music, tv, literature, art and film that celebrates life on the continent
Alexander the Great review – cultural treasures reduced to the status of comics
The problem with the British Library’s ultimately maddening trawl through medieval and modern images of Alexander the Great is there in the show’s subtitle. The Making of a Myth sounds innocuous until you discover they literally mean it. This exhibition takes such a thoroughly postmodern view of history that it tries to convince you the Macedonian warlord whose conquests linked Europe, Asia and Africa in the fourth-century BC is a figment, his life so wrapped in multiple fictions there is no truth at all to get at.
Major Auction Houses Are Selling Stolen Manuscripts, Qatari Research Group Claims
A Qatari research group said it has stopped the illegal sale of manuscripts at major international auction houses. As a joint effort among historians at the Himaya project and the Qatar National Library, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) stopped the illegal trafficking of manuscripts in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. One of those manuscripts had reportedly been headed to sale at Sotheby’s before the group intervened. Over the past couple years, the Himaya network has worked with Interpol, the World Customs Organization, and a team based at...
Mimosa Echard, Artist Who Creates Dreamy Worlds Where Plants and Humans Coexist, Wins France’s Top Art Prize
This year’s Marcel Duchamp Prize, France’s top art award, has gone to Mimosa Echard, whose multidisciplinary practice bridges the surreal, mechanical, and terrestrial in pursuit of plant and human symbiosis. The annual award carries a prize of €35,000 ($41,000) and is administered in partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Echard has a research-led practice that spans assemblage, painting, ceramics, and video games. Her projects often plunge the viewer into richly imaginative worlds where ecological concerns are indivisible from the effects of desire, hunger, and humor. In her role-playing game, Sporal, which was distributed this year at an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, the...
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
Bortolami Plans Vegas Show, Judd Foundation Sues Over Damaged Sculpture, and More: Morning Links for October 7, 2022
Bortolami Plans Vegas Show, Judd Foundation Sues Over Damaged Sculpture, and More: Morning Links for October 7, 2022

ON THE MARKET. In November, Christie's will offer a ca. 1480s Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary from the collection of the late Paul Allen with an estimate above $40 million, Angelica Villareports in ARTnews . It is the latest marquee Allen lot to be detailed by the house, which announced this summer that it had won the opportunity to sell $1 billion in art from his collection. If eight figures is out of your price range, a small cotton tablecloth with "food and drink stains, autographs and several 'acid-inspired doodles' and portraits by the [The Beatles] and Joan Baez"...
Hull's Ferens Art Gallery hosts Royal Collection exhibition
Queen Victoria's jewel cabinet and other royal artefacts are to go on display in Hull. The exhibition at the Ferens Art Gallery will show the queen's relationship with the city, including her visit in 1854. The cabinet was a gift from her husband Prince Albert to mark the Great Exhibition...
Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos on His Decision to Donate His Collection to Four Museums
A fixture on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list until he stopped acquiring art three years ago, businessman and entrepreneur Dimitris Daskalopoulos recently decided the future of his art collection, gifting more than 350 works by 142 artists to four institutions: 140 pieces will go to the Greek National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST); some 100 of them will be jointly owned by the Guggenheim and MCA Chicago; and 110 are headed to Tate. Daskalopoulos, who started collecting in 1994, has long served on the boards of these institutions, as well as on the Leadership Council of the New Museum....
New York, NY
