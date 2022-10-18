Robert Lewandowski Believes He Can Retain Gerd Muller Trophy Again Despite Erling Haaland's Freakish Form

Lewandowski collected the Gerd Muller Trophy for the second year in a row at Monday's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

The Poland striker won the prize for scoring more goals than any other striker during the 2021/22 season.

Lewandowski netted 57 times in 56 matches for Bayern Munich and Poland.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska pictured at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris IMAGO/PanoramiC/JBAutissier

He left Bayern in the summer to start a new adventure with Barcelona.

Lewandowski has made a strong start at Barca, scoring 15 goals in his first 14 games.

But he is far from guaranteed to win the Gerd Muller Trophy for a third year in a row because of a certain Erling Haaland.

Manchester City summer signing Haaland has already scored 20 goals for his new club in just 14 games. Haaland also scored for Norway against Serbia in last month's international break.

Erling Haaland has scored 20 goals in his first 14 matches for Manchester City IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Lewandowski was asked about Haaland's freakish form after collecting his award on Monday.

The 34-year-old seemed unfazed. "The season is very long," replied Lewandowski, as quoted by GOAL .

"For me it's also a new chapter with Barcelona and since the first day, I am feeling very well in this club.

"I can see it is there for me, the big challenge. I feel very well, I see that with my teammates that we have such big potential.

"I have the opportunity to score a lot of goals and I am sure that all together we are working on this.

"This is football. You have to be always ready. I know that the new competition is also coming but still I am still here and I didn't say my final word yet."