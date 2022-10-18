ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Robert Lewandowski Believes He Can Retain Gerd Muller Trophy Again Despite Erling Haaland's Freakish Form

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeF8Y_0idTxUle00

Lewandowski collected the Gerd Muller Trophy for the second year in a row at Monday's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Robert Lewandowski collected the Gerd Muller Trophy for the second year in a row at Monday's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

The Poland striker won the prize for scoring more goals than any other striker during the 2021/22 season.

Lewandowski netted 57 times in 56 matches for Bayern Munich and Poland.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska pictured at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris

IMAGO/PanoramiC/JBAutissier

He left Bayern in the summer to start a new adventure with Barcelona.

Lewandowski has made a strong start at Barca, scoring 15 goals in his first 14 games.

But he is far from guaranteed to win the Gerd Muller Trophy for a third year in a row because of a certain Erling Haaland.

Manchester City summer signing Haaland has already scored 20 goals for his new club in just 14 games. Haaland also scored for Norway against Serbia in last month's international break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VKEd_0idTxUle00
Erling Haaland has scored 20 goals in his first 14 matches for Manchester City

IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Lewandowski was asked about Haaland's freakish form after collecting his award on Monday.

The 34-year-old seemed unfazed. "The season is very long," replied Lewandowski, as quoted by GOAL .

"For me it's also a new chapter with Barcelona and since the first day, I am feeling very well in this club.

"I can see it is there for me, the big challenge. I feel very well, I see that with my teammates that we have such big potential.

"I have the opportunity to score a lot of goals and I am sure that all together we are working on this.

"This is football. You have to be always ready. I know that the new competition is also coming but still I am still here and I didn't say my final word yet."

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
FOX Sports

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Yardbarker

Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A. The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean. These players are accomplished and they are at the club...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy