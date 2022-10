Waterbury, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A 19-year old male died in a two car crash on Watertown Avenue this morning, Waterbury Police said.

The accident occurred at 5:20. Both drivers were hospitalized, one for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year old operator succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police also said a parked unoccupied vehicle was struck and sustained damage.