Locked On Sabres: A new supervillain emerges

By Sneaky Joe
 2 days ago

The Buffalo Sabres lost the game on Saturday afternoon to the Florida Panthers, but they gained a brand new supervillain in the Atlantic Division.

Move aside Brad Marchad, there's a new sheriff in town. His name is Matthew Tkachuk.

In his first matchup with the Sabres, with the Panthers, Tkachuk threw a nasty hit at Henri Jokiharju's knees, put Jacob Bryson in a headlock, and starting a scrum at the end of the game.

Rasmus Dahlin was so fired up after the game, he was screaming at the Panthers to come find him once the two teams got off the ice.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Sabres podcast, Sneaky Joe dives into why it's fun to care enough about the Sabres to hate a player on another team.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

