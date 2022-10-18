Ouachita Parish under burn ban until further notice

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department announced a burn ban for Ouachita Parish, La. The ban is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

According to officials, any person who violates the ban will be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for no more than 30 days. No one should conduct the open-air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs, branches, or debris of any kind.