Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish under burn ban until further notice

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department announced a burn ban for Ouachita Parish, La. The ban is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

According to officials, any person who violates the ban will be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for no more than 30 days. No one should conduct the open-air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs, branches, or debris of any kind.

Related
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
RICHWOOD, LA
BOIL ADVISORY: Chatham Water System rescinds its boil advisory for Jackson Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health rescinded the boil advisory on Chatham Water System’s Jackson Parish customers. CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Chatham Water System announced that its Jackson Parish customers are under a boil advisory. According to officials, […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
Annual public ‘Road Show’ set for District 05 on October 26th in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 PM, the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing. The purpose of the hearing (annual DOTD Road Show) is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The districts will include the following locations: East Carroll […]
MONROE, LA
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office under investigation following incident with driver shot in the face

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation following an incident with a driver who was shot in the face. The incident happened Saturday, October 15th, on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville. According to police reports, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy was trying to pullover a […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, but barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Roadshow stops in Monroe. Updated: 17 hours ago. Lawmakers were frustrated the legislature failed to draw a second minority district earlier this year.
MONROE, LA
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers; several youth transferred to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters […]
MONROE, LA
Louisiana Living: Wellness Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Yoga instructors Jamie Burgress and Natalie Bannister with the Wellness Center in West Monroe are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Jamie and Natalie share details with Ashley and the viewers about an event that will benefit local animal shelters. If you are interested in hearing more […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly vandalized mailboxes in Catahoula Parish; award offered

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022. […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
