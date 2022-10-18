Read full article on original website
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Selective forgetting: New discovery could help people forget specific memories
Playing sounds to people while they sleep can help them forget tragic memories, revealed a new study published in PsyArXiv. Researchers at the University of York claim that the early-stage discovery could lead to the development of methods for reducing the effects of traumatic and intrusive memories. 'We can both...
A new robot can help with the fear of injections during medical treatments
A recent study in Japan has revealed that a hand-held soft robot can improve the experience of patients while undergoing medical treatments, such as injections and other unpleasant therapies or immunizations. Inspired by vaccinations during Covid. The research was inspired in part by the numerous needles people had to endure...
Smartphones can be used to predict mortality rates
The new research saw scientists follow 100,000 participants in the UK Biobank national cohort.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
The Black Death triggered 'a form of Darwinian evolution' that gave rise to modern immunity, suggests new study
The Black Death, also known as the bubonic plague, may have influenced the evolution of genes involved in immune responses, suggests a new study of ancient genomic data published in Nature today (Oct .19). The findings indicate that past pandemics might have affected present-day disease susceptibility and may continue to...
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
A radioactive tumor implant is a major breakthrough for treating pancreatic cancer
In what can be called a quantum leap in medical science, the most successful treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models is here. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed an approach that completely eliminates tumors in 80 percent of mice across various model types, as opposed to most trials that solely halt the growth of such tumors.
You're a mosquito magnet because of how you smell, says study
Do you remember that hot summer night when mosquitoes constantly attacked your arms and legs, even the parts of your body that you couldn’t imagine, while your friends barely got one bite attack? Researchers knew there was a reason for that, but they couldn’t figure out why exactly until now.
Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know
Researchers at the University of Boston have released a pre-print of their research describing how they have created a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. It's stated in the paper that when mice were infected with this new variant, 80 percent of them died. This also rais questions on the need to do this type of research, a Forbes report said.
A small wireless implant could help kill deadly brain tumors
Researchers at Stanford Medicine developed and tested a wireless device in mice that is small enough to be inserted into a mouse's brain to kill cancerous cells. This, in the long run, could put an end to unpleasant and prolonged cancer treatments that patients with brain tumors have to undergo.
This new farming robot uses lasers to kill 200,000 weeds per hour
In February, agricultural robotics company Carbon Robotics unveiled its 2022 LaserWeeder implement, a cost-effective weed control solution for large-scale specialty row crops, according to a press release by the company. It consists of an autonomous, laserweeding pull-behind robot that seamlessly attaches to the back of tractors to chop off 200,000...
A newly-observed Gamma-ray burst might be the brightest space explosion ever seen
A number of space and ground-based telescopes observed one of the brightest space explosions ever witnessed on October 9, a NASA blog post reveals. The dramatic event was classified as a Gamma-ray burst, or GRB, which is one of the most powerful known types of explosions in the universe, as per NASA.
In a first, scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in cultures
Researchers from Japan generated hair follicles in cultures while working on the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation, according to a press release delivered today (Oct .21). This achievement could contribute to the development of different applications such as hair loss treatment, animal testing and drug screenings. Hair...
Researchers in China use lasers to sync optical clocks over record distance
A team of researchers in China created a new record when they synced their optical clocks over a distance of 70 miles (113 km). This is a major improvement from their last attempt, which was carried out across a distance of just under 10 miles (16 km), Nature reported. The...
Stability AI uses latent diffusion models to allow users to create art in Stable Diffusion
Stability AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup based in London, raised $101 million in funds for its company. The seed round was led by Coatue, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC. Parent company to Stable Diffusion. The company also runs Stable Diffusion, an open-source text-to-image generator that launched in...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
Adobe introduces new collaboration with AI in Photoshop
The new innovative features allow for advanced image editing using artificial intelligence.
