Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose

Related
news4sanantonio.com
SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
news4sanantonio.com
Bear attacks child
MORRIS, CONNECTICUT -- A ten year old boy is recovering after being attacked by a bear over the weekend. Environmental officials say the child was taken to the hospital after being mauled by a bear in Connecticut. The boy was visiting his grandparents when he was attacked by at 250...
news4sanantonio.com
Two college wrestlers injured in grizzly bear attack
There were some terrifying moments over the weekend when a grizzly bear suddenly attacked two college students hunting in Wyoming. The two men, along with two other friends, were in the Shoshone national forest hunting for antlers when they had a surprise encounter with the bear. Kendell Cummings and Brady...
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas
A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
news4sanantonio.com
California teen makes history by becoming the first girl to score two touchdowns in a game
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California football player made history Friday when she scored two touchdowns. Bella Rasmussen is a high school football star. The 17-year-old plays Running Back and Defensive End for laguna high school. She says she's dreamed of playing football since she was a child. "There...
